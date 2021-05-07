Take decision on Karnataka’s Covid vaccine request, HC to Centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Union government to take appropriate decision within three days on the requisition submitted by the state for supply of required quantity of vaccines for Karnataka.

“We direct the state government to submit requisition/indent during the course of the day to the central authority concerned for supply of required quantity of vaccines with all the details, including the number of people who are likely to lose the benefit of the first dose for not getting the second dose within the specified time. The central government should consider it and take appropriate decision within three days,” a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said in the order.

Continuing the special sitting, the bench said, “We may note here that there is hardly any scope for administering the first dose of vaccine in the state. We hope and trust that the central government will consider this critical situation. As on May 3, those between 18 and 44 years of age have so far not received the vaccine. It is necessary for the central government to take up the issue with the manufacturers.” This was after Additional Advocate General Subramanya submitted that 1,08,49,470 doses of vaccines were received and 1,00,72,795 people vaccinated as on May 5, and 7,76,675 doses are available.