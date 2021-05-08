STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mission oxygen: Senior Karnataka cop helps distribute concentrators amid COVID second wave

Semant Kumar Singh, ADGP, Anti Corruption Bureau, took the initiative to distribute the oxygen concentrators through the district superintendents of police

Published: 08th May 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Singh made it clear there is no question of collecting money and that members of the groups sent the concentrators by placing orders themselves (Express Illustrations)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Even as the nation is grappling with a shortage of oxygen cylinders to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, a senior police officer here, along with his friends, has helped distribute 17 oxygen concentrators to seven districts so far and has an initial target of 200.

Semant Kumar Singh, ADGP, Anti Corruption Bureau, who is also Senior Nodal Officer for Covid Matters from the police in Central Range, took the initiative to distribute the oxygen concentrators through the district superintendents of police.

In the first wave, Singh helped thousands of people by providing them ration and food packets besides arranging medicines and train facilities for migrants. Through the police department, he also arranged treatment for COVID patients.

But in this second wave, he is concentrating on providing oxygen concentrators across the state. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said during the first wave, two WhatsApp groups had been formed by him, which included people from Karnataka settled in Canada. During the second wave, they discussed how to help the needy and decided to provide oxygen concentrators which are the need of the hour.

Initially seventeen concentrators have been distributed to hospitals including three each to Kolar, Tumkur, Chikballapur and Doddaballapur (Bengaluru Rural Distirict), two to Ramanagar, one to KGF and two to Mysore. Among these, one will be used in the Police Covid Care Centre.

Singh made it clear there is no question of collecting money and that members of the groups sent the concentrators by placing orders themselves.

He said around 50 10-litre concentrators are expected from Canada in three to four days. Meanwhile, around 32 5-litre concentrators will be distributed to hospitals based on the requirement.

Singh said each 5-litre concentrator costs about Rs 80,000, while the 10-litre concentrators cost around Rs 1.25 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Karnataka Police oxygen Fighting Covid
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp