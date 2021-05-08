Mission oxygen: Senior Karnataka cop helps distribute concentrators amid COVID second wave

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Even as the nation is grappling with a shortage of oxygen cylinders to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, a senior police officer here, along with his friends, has helped distribute 17 oxygen concentrators to seven districts so far and has an initial target of 200.

Semant Kumar Singh, ADGP, Anti Corruption Bureau, who is also Senior Nodal Officer for Covid Matters from the police in Central Range, took the initiative to distribute the oxygen concentrators through the district superintendents of police.

In the first wave, Singh helped thousands of people by providing them ration and food packets besides arranging medicines and train facilities for migrants. Through the police department, he also arranged treatment for COVID patients.

But in this second wave, he is concentrating on providing oxygen concentrators across the state. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said during the first wave, two WhatsApp groups had been formed by him, which included people from Karnataka settled in Canada. During the second wave, they discussed how to help the needy and decided to provide oxygen concentrators which are the need of the hour.

Initially seventeen concentrators have been distributed to hospitals including three each to Kolar, Tumkur, Chikballapur and Doddaballapur (Bengaluru Rural Distirict), two to Ramanagar, one to KGF and two to Mysore. Among these, one will be used in the Police Covid Care Centre.

Singh made it clear there is no question of collecting money and that members of the groups sent the concentrators by placing orders themselves.

He said around 50 10-litre concentrators are expected from Canada in three to four days. Meanwhile, around 32 5-litre concentrators will be distributed to hospitals based on the requirement.

Singh said each 5-litre concentrator costs about Rs 80,000, while the 10-litre concentrators cost around Rs 1.25 lakh.