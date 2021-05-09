46-year-old Covid patient dies in Karnataka as precious time lost in arranging ventilator

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A Covid-19 patient passed away on Saturday night in McGann Hospital after the doctors failed to procure a ventilator for his deteriorating condition. The deputy commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Relatives of 46-year-old Anand, the deceased patient from Shikaripura, alleged that he was not put on ventilator. He was given oxygen but not taken to an ICU when his condition worsened.

The medical superintendent of Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Sridhar S, said that all the available ventilators were occupied at the hospital when Anand was brought to the hospital. "We were trying to arrange for a ventilator for him. He was admitted in a Shikaripura hospital and was brought to McGann the very next day. By the time he reached here, his SPo2 level was down to 40 percent. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest," the superintendent said.

He further added that patients are brought to this hospital after their symptoms become severe. District health officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said that the DC has sought a report for this incident from the hospital.

Meanwhile, disturbing visuals of Anand's last moments are getting circulated on the social media.