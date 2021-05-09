Anwar Manippady writes to PM Modi, complains against BSY

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP leader and former Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission Anwar Manippady has accused Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of “suppressing” the Wakf scam report in connivance with Congress leaders, who are accused in the Rs 4 lakh crore scam.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and others, Manippady has said: “I was even offered to forego the report for whatever fund I ask for by our leader BS Yediyurappa’s own son. It’s not lakhs or crores, it’s trillions that has been agreed upon by the opposition and our leader Yediyurappa to suppress this report. I challenge BSY to hand over the Wakf scam report and Lokayukta fact-finding report to the CBI.

Also, keep the Wakf Board which is the crux of the report, in suspended animation. If he is honest and not involved in this mega scam, he should do the above,” he said in the letter. Further, Manippady has said that Yediyurappa, who was demanding that the then Congress government table the Wakf scam report in the legislature session, did not show any interest in tabling it after he became the CM.

Finally, it was only after the complaint reached the Supreme Court that Yediyurappa decided to table it in September 2020. However, Anwar Manippady says it was only a token, and was not tabled in accordance with the Act.