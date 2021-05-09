STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid discharges hit record high at 34,881 in Karnataka

The State recorded the highest single-day discharges at 34,881, taking the total to 1,31,9301.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 05:20 AM

A child gives her throat samples for RTPCR test in Bengaluru. Following a surge in corona cases, more and more people are coming forward for tests | Vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State recorded the highest single-day discharges at 34,881, taking the total to 1,31,9301. It now stands in the third position in the country on the number of discharges, after Kerala at 14,43,633 and Maharashtra at 43,47,592. 

Since May 1, Karnataka has been reporting a high number of discharges. It had 18,341 on May 1, 21,149 on May 2, 20,901 on May 3, 24,714 on May 4, 26,841 on May 5, 18,943 on May 6 and 28,323 on May 7. The state’s recovery rate that had fallen to 69.84 per cent from 79.34 on April 25 saw a slight increase on May 8 at 69.93 per cent.

The State recorded 47,563 new Covid-positive cases and 482 deaths, comparatively lesser than Thursday’s figures. The total positive cases in the State are 18,86,448 and the toll is 18,286. Active cases continued to remain high at 5,48,841. The positivity rate was 30.28 per cent. Bengaluru Urban recorded 21,534 new cases and 285 deaths. Bengaluru’s total number of cases stands at 9,29,996.

The city recorded 18,473 discharges, taking the total to 5,77,465. Active cases here are the highest among districts at 3,44,754. On the number of new cases, Bengaluru was followed by Tumakuru at 2,419 cases, Mysuru at 2,294, Bagalkot at 1,563, Dakshin Kannada at 1,513, Kalaburagi at 1,661 and Mandya at 1,225.

