Fire breaks out on INS Vikramaditya

KARWAR: A fire broke out onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Saturday. It was put out in the nick of time by alert naval personnel. The incident occurred early during the day when one of the personnel saw smoke coming out of the accommodation area for sailors .

The personnel were alerted and the fire, which was minor, was put out immediately. Neither life nor property has been damaged. A release from the Indian Navy confirmed the incident and stated that all personnel onboard have been accounted for.

“An inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” the release said. INS Vikramaditya is the largest aircraft carrier with the Indian Navy, with an overall length of 284m. It is also considered the largest warship of the Indian Navy. It was commissioned in November 2013 after it completed its sea trials in July the same year.