Karnataka to add 20k more oxygenated beds: Ashwath Narayan

BENGALURU: With the supply of oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients set to increase from 965 metric tons to 1,200 metric tons after the Supreme Court refused to act on a Karnataka High Court order mandating the quantity, the State Government is now preparing to increase the number of oxygenated beds. Deputy Chief Minister and Covid Task Force Chairman Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said 20,000 oxygenated beds will be added across the state to treat Covid-19 patients.

Measures are being taken immediately to add 10,000 oxygenated beds to overcome the shortage, the DyCM told reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the oxygen demand was around 100 MT a day which has increased to 965 MT. As the cases are increasing, there is a need to add more oxygenated beds, he pointed out. The government has decided to have oxygenated beds in Covid Care Centres and depute trained staff at the CCCs.

Publish test results within 24 hrs, labs told

Currently , 70,000 beds, including 35,000 in government facilities are reserved for Covid treatment. Of them, 50,000 are oxygenated beds, he said. The government has also decided to shift around 30 per cent of patients in government and private hospitals, who are stable, from oxygenated beds to step-down hospitals, the DyCM said. He directed laboratories conducting RT-PCR tests to publish results in 24 hours.

