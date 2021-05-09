Pharma companies, large factories are now essential services

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Commerce & Industries (C&I) has further given exemption to some more industrial establishments to function amid the 14-day lockdown-like restrictions in the State, beginning May 10. They have now been classified as essential services, Additional Chief Secretary, C&I, Dr Rajkumar Khatri said on Saturday.

All units manufacturing drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen, their packing materials, raw material and intermediates will operate. Food processing units and related industries, cold storage and warehousing services, manufacturing units of essential commodities, production of which requires continuous process, industrial establishments and production units operating with in-situ staff and workers are also allowed to function.

Also, effluent treatment plants, petroleum refineries, large steel plants, sugar mills, rice mills, oil mills, roller flour mills, bakeries and confectionaries, agro-based industries, fish and poultry feed, large cement plants, large foundries, fertilisers and tyre manufacturing plants, automobile industry and vertically integrated large textile units are among those which will remain open throughout the restrictions. All other industries will remain shut during the lockdown.

The government has also permitted marriages that are already scheduled. They have to be “conducted at their respective homes in a low-key manner” with close family members up to 40 people and after securing permission from the BBMP officers or tahsildars in districts, said Principal Secretary, Revenue and Member Secretary, State Executive Committee, N Manjunatha Prasad.