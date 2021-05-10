COVID vaccine crunch: Elders in Karnataka forced to go to private hospitals

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 1.05 crore people who received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state till May 9, only 9.77 lakh senior citizens have received both doses, while 35.90 lakh have got the first dose. Despite the restrictions, many senior citizens in the city have been going from hospital to hospital before finally receiving their second dose in private hospitals.

They said they don't mind paying Rs 600-Rs 850 for the second dose as there are a limited number of free vaccines available at primary health centres (PHCs) which get only 5-10 vials each day. Senior citizens have complained that they had to visit dozens of hospitals or vaccination centres to get a jab.

However, many of them managed to get their second shot within the stipulated time. There are more than 140 Primary Health Centress in and around Bengaluru. At Uttarahalli PHC, till recently, about 100 people were being vaccinated daily. It is only in the past three days that the numbers have dropped.

Another 100 people are being vaccinated at a camp in a government school nearby. H Anilesh, secretary, Poorna Prajna Resident Welfare Association, said, "At the Primary Health Centre, the first preference is senior citizens due for second dose. Then the elderly who need to get their first dose, and then those in the 45-59 age group. I got my first dose on March 17 and second on April 27. I feel that in the coming days, the situation will improve and more people can be vaccinated through special camps in residential colonies."

Vishwanath, a resident of Yelahanka-Doddaballapura Road, said it was very easy to get both doses at a PHC nearby. "Some 80-100 people get vaccinated daily and it was so easy I didn’t even try at a private hospital."

In BSK II Stage, social worker Ramesh (name changed) took his first dose in March at Kidney Foundation, and got his second dose at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar. The first time he had paid Rs 250, while for the second dose of Covishield, he was charged Rs 850.

When The New Indian Express spoke to many citizens, they said, "We don't mind paying Rs 600 to Rs 800 for the vaccination in private hospitals. Those who can afford it should go to private hospitals and leave the PHCs for the poor."

Searching and calling up hospitals has yielded results for many. A family of five senior citizens, who easily got the first Covishield dose on March 13 at Yogananda Hospital in Padmanabha Nagar, had to look around a bit for their second dose.

They landed in BGS Hospital where Covaxin doses were available. With information coming in about the

availability of Covishield at BGS Medical College, they got their second dose on April 26, and were charged Rs 250 per dose. However, BBMP health officials said, "We are supplying about 5-10 vials to PHCs and in the coming days, the situation will improve."