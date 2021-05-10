STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID vaccine crunch: Elders in Karnataka forced to go to private hospitals

Despite the restrictions, many senior citizens in the city have been going from hospital to hospital before finally receiving their second dose in private hospitals.

Published: 10th May 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational image (File photo| ANI)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 1.05 crore people who received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state till May 9, only 9.77 lakh senior citizens have received both doses, while 35.90 lakh have got the first dose. Despite the restrictions, many senior citizens in the city have been going from hospital to hospital before finally receiving their second dose in private hospitals.

They said they don't mind paying Rs 600-Rs 850 for the second dose as there are a limited number of free vaccines available at primary health centres (PHCs) which get only 5-10 vials each day. Senior citizens have complained that they had to visit dozens of hospitals or vaccination centres to get a jab.

However, many of them managed to get their second shot within the stipulated time.  There are more than 140 Primary Health Centress in and around Bengaluru. At Uttarahalli PHC, till recently, about 100 people were being vaccinated daily. It is only in the past three days that the numbers have dropped.

Another 100 people are being vaccinated at a camp in a government school nearby. H Anilesh, secretary, Poorna Prajna Resident Welfare Association, said, "At the Primary Health Centre, the first preference is senior citizens due for second dose. Then the elderly who need to get their first dose, and then those in the 45-59 age group. I got my first dose on March 17 and second on April 27. I feel that in the coming days, the situation will improve and more people can be vaccinated through special camps in residential colonies."

Vishwanath, a resident of Yelahanka-Doddaballapura Road, said it was very easy to get both doses at a PHC nearby. "Some 80-100 people get vaccinated daily and it was so easy I didn’t even try at a private hospital."

In BSK II Stage, social worker Ramesh (name changed) took his first dose in March at Kidney Foundation, and got his second dose at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar. The first time he had paid Rs 250, while for the second dose of Covishield, he was charged Rs 850. 

When The New Indian  Express spoke to many citizens, they said, "We don't mind paying Rs 600 to Rs 800 for the vaccination in private hospitals. Those who can afford it should go to private hospitals and leave the PHCs  for the poor."

Searching and calling up hospitals has yielded results for many. A family of five senior citizens, who easily got the first Covishield dose on March 13 at Yogananda Hospital in Padmanabha Nagar, had to look around a bit for their second dose.

They landed in BGS  Hospital where Covaxin doses were available. With information coming in about the 
availability of Covishield at BGS Medical College, they got their second dose on April 26, and were charged Rs 250 per dose. However, BBMP health officials said, "We are supplying about 5-10 vials to PHCs and in the coming days, the situation will improve."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Karnataka elderly vaccine
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp