Karnataka government mulls action against illegal oxygen hoarders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a serious shortage of oxygen and one of the reasons for this is people hoarding limited supplies of oxygen cylinders at their homes. The state government is now thinking of taking action against these hoarders for contributing to the shortage. "The hoarding should stop as it is making the situation worse," warned a senior government official.

Three senior officials of a high-level committee met on Saturday to discuss ways to deal with shortage of oxygen. They said that once all planned CCCs and other facilities become operational, they will start cracking down on those resorting to panic buying of cylinders.

Meanwhile, Mandya MP Sumalatha has been criticised for claiming that she was getting oxygen to the district by paying from her own pocket. They alleged that the MP had only redirected what was supplied by the State Government.

But on Saturday evening, Sumalatha denied these charges and sent a photo of the cash bill to TNIE, showing that 56+2 oxygen cylinders had been bought from Padaki Air Products at Rs 23,000 per consignment.