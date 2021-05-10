Karnataka: Kodagu crematorium cries for revamp as COVID death toll rises

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: "When we started this service a year ago, we did not know it would become so severe. We are stressed and emotionally drained. But we cannot abandon it now," said a volunteer from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which is involved in conducting the last rites of COVID victims in Kodagu.

It was among the first districts to report COVID cases and had sought the help of volunteers, especially for the cremation and burial of COVID victims. Over 100 volunteers came forward from Popular Front of India, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Seva Bharathi.

While the district rarely reported COVID deaths last year, it is seeing an average of six deaths per day over the last one month, the highest being 16 on a single day. The designated crematorium for COVID victims in Madikeri is equipped to raise only three pyres at a time.

"We can arrange two pyres on the cemented structure and the third on the temporary setup that has been arranged with the increase in COVID deaths. When there are more than three deaths, we have to wait for nearly three to four hours for all the three bodies to burn completely. We then collect the ashes and hand them over to relatives," a volunteer said.

"We dispose of our PPE kits, sanitise ourselves and then go back to the Madikeri COVID Hospital to collect the remaining bodies. We repeat the same process. When there are more deaths, most of our day is spent at the crematorium," they added.

Volunteers of VHP and Bajrang Dal have conducted the last rites of 101 victims, and they do selfless service as they don’t accept any monetary donations. "But I request the district administration to provide us with health insurance. If anything happens to us tomorrow, at least our families can survive with the insurance money. Social service alone has been a part of most of our lives. Also, if the government can expand and improve the crematorium, it would reduce a lot of our stress," a volunteer said.