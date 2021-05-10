STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Run by youth, Akanksha Charitable Trust in Dakshina Kannada launches helpline for COVID patients

The 'Akanksha Helpline', launched on Saturday, is managed by many students and faculty who are members of the trust.

A volunteer of the Akanksha Charitable Trust at work

A volunteer of the Akanksha Charitable Trust at work. (Photo| EPS)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The 'Akanksha Charitable Trust' in Dakshina Kannada district - started by young professor Dr Shreesha Bhat and that has 37 youngsters as members - has started a helpline to help COVID-positive patients.

The 'Akanksha Helpline', launched on Saturday, is managed by many students and faculty who are members of the trust. Shreesha told The New Indian Express that they have a team of doctors catering to mental health issues and general consultation related to COVID. 

"We have two doctors for mental health and counselling of COVID patients and four doctors for general consultation. For academic counselling, there are around 15 faculty members, who help students worried about their future as schools and colleges have been shut for over a year now. Parents too can contact the helpline and they will be guided by experts," he said.

The trust has collected contact details of ambulances available in the district and also of different hospitals locally and in the district. "Once we get a call on our helpline, we connect it to the person concerned. Our team of health professionals helps patients on the patient’s nutrition too. We have a team to conduct online yoga sessions," Shreesha said.

He added that they are waiting for permission from Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV to guide patients on the availability of beds. "If we get the permission, we will collect day-to-day data on bed availability and help COVID patients," he said.

Though the trust has teams in every taluk, including Mangaluru, they are focusing on rural areas. Jostom, a member of the helpline, said that it is like a COVID war room and people can contact them for any pandemic-related medical emergencies.  A family member of a COVID patient told The New Indian Express that he contacted the helpline on Saturday evening and they arranged an ambulance immediately.

Helpline numbers

  • Sullia and Kadaba 9481711643, 8970213908

  • Belthangady and Moodbidri 9980146954, 9449758598

  • Bantwal and Puttur 9380886426, 8075669954

  • Mangaluru  7975447938, 9591625115

