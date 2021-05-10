STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vehicles prohibited to ply during 14 day lockdown in Karnataka, police given power to seize

As part of the 14-day partial lockdown announced in Karnataka, vehicles are prohibited to ply and police have been given the authority to seize vehicles plying on roads. 

Published: 10th May 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

People queue up to buy essentials ahead of the lockdown, in Bengaluru

People queue up to buy essentials ahead of the lockdown, in Bengaluru. (Photo| Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Whether you are going to your neighbourhood shops to buy groceries or the nearest drinking water dispenser plant to pick up a can of water, leave your vehicles behind from Monday onwards for 14 days.

As part of the 14-day partial lockdown announced in Karnataka, vehicles are prohibited to ply and police have been given the authority to seize vehicles plying on roads.  Vehicles will be allowed only in case of a medical emergency or to commute to hospitals or healthcare centres for vaccination but  with proof.

Right from Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, DG & IGP of police Praveen Sood to City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, all have appealed to citizens to not venture out. "Pl take lockdown seriously in the overall interest of everyone’s safety.... or be ready to get your vehicle seized for next two weeks. Choice is yours (sic)," said a tweet from the Karnataka DGP's official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Police in various places have already started cracking down on commuters every day. "Details of the vehicles seized for violation of #COVID19 guidelines: As of May 9: from 10 AM to 8 PM 2-wheelers: 1984 3-wheelers: 99 4-wheelers: 144 Total - 2227 ------------ Cases booked under NDMA: 23 (sic)," tweeted the city police commissioner.

For the next 14-days the government has put in place stringent measures to curb the movement of people.

While in the original order, the cap on the number of people at weddings was 50, in an addendum released on Saturday evening, the state government said the cap was 40 for weddings. A total of 40 passes will be issued for weddings by the zonal BBMP officials or tahsildar. 

Only those people who have these passes will be allowed to commute. These measures come at a time when Karnataka is consistently seeing a massive increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Those with pre-booked appointments, SMS confirmation can go for vaccination

BENGALURU: With the state gearing up to face another 14-day partial lockdown starting Monday, the state government on Sunday evening issued fresh amendments to the orders. While the previous order had allowed movement of people to get COVID-19 vaccination, the new order has now been amended to allow only those with pre-booked slots and an SMS confirmation.

This essentially means that movement of vehicles will not be allowed for walk-in vaccinations starting Monday. Patients and their caretakers, in case of emergencies, will be allowed to commute by vehicles. Movement for testing will be allowed with minimal proof, the order said without specifying what can qualify as proof.

The addendum also states that defense PSUs, banks, RBI, insurance offices etc will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. No such cap was placed in the earlier order. An amendment has been made for e-commerce deliveries as well.

While the earlier guidelines allowed e-commerce deliveries, the addendum allows delivery of only essentials items via e-commerce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus Karnataka vehicles
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • SuchindranathAiyerS
    Very stupid. Typical fascist policing. What happens to physically handicapped senior citizens unable to walk? The inside of a car is far safer from Wuhan virus than walking.
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp