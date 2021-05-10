You need confidence to beat COVID, we can't save you: Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti did it again -- this time his remark was about COVID-19 patients, who he said cannot not be saved if they have "low confidence levels in fighting the coronavirus".

After chairing the COVID-19 review meeting with Bilagi taluk officials, Katti told reporters, "People will continue to die for various reasons, even if you give six injections of Remdesivir vials people will die. We are helpless with patients who have zero confidence in fighting the coronavirus."

Katti continued with his argument, "We cannot boost the confidence of such people and save them from the virus. Because of such people, the death rate of Covid-19 is surging," applying his own logic for the high mortality rate in Karnataka.

At a time when people's morale is running low, with death on one side and disease and hospital stays on another, leaders like Katti are continuing to show their insensitivity. Katti, who is also Bagalkot district minister, added, "People need to have confidence and I will pray to the Almighty to save the lives of people."

This comes on the back of another such statement at a COVID-19 meeting with private doctors at Rabkavi Banahatti. "The third wave of Covid-19 will come in future. I don’t know whether you people will survive or not but I have to live," he had said, setting off laughter and also comments on his imprudence.