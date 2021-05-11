After confusion, oxygen plant to stay in KGF

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: The oxygen plant will stay at KGF as confusion on Sunday over it being moved to Tumakuru after a last-minute State Government order has been sorted out. The plant, donated by the Israeli government, reached the 100-bed KGF General Hospital early on Monday morning, said Kolar DC Dr Selvamani.

The Centre had sanctioned two oxygen plants to the State – one to KGF and the other to HD Kote in Mysuru district. An order too had been sent to the local administration on Sunday.

But in the evening, the order was changed, and it was reallocated to Tumakuru, leading to chaos. The district officials alerted Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and demanded that the plant be placed in KGF.

Dr Selvamani said that District Surgeon Dr Shiva Kumar and two engineers will supervise the work, which will be completed in two or three days.