Angry over taking in Covid patients, mob attacks hospital in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Angry over Covid-19 patients being treated at a private hospital in their neighbourhood, a section of residents of Shahpur allegedly attacked the establishment late on Sunday, demanding the authorities to stop treatment. The mob allegedly ransacked the hospital premises. Some of the staffers were injured in the melee. Several staffers and doctors, who were also attacked, said that they will not undertake Covid treatment if such incidents recur.

Dr Milind Halgekar of Mai Hospital said, “Around 10.30 pm on Sunday, a mob of about 200 people attacked the hospital, angry about Covid patients being treated in the area. A lot of these attackers were drunk. Staffers, including a nurse, were assaulted and injured in the incident. We did not get any police protection after the incident.” Following the spike in cases, several facilities, including private hospitals, have set up separate sections for treating Covid patients.

Dr Ujwal Halgekar of the hospital said it would be difficult for the hospital to function properly if people in the vicinity resorted to violence. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a meeting with doctors on Monday to condemn the attack on Covid warriors.

IMA’s Belagavi unit president Dr Anil Patil said, “Hospitals, doctors and medical staffers in the city are working overtime risking their lives. We urge the authorities to initiate action against the attackers and protect hospitals treating Covid patients.”

A team of doctors, headed by Dr Patil, also met Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Hiremath and SP Laxman Nimbargi during a meeting on Monday and demanded stringent action against the attackers. MLAs Laxmi Hebbalkar, Anjali Nimbalkar and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, who were at the meeting too, urged authorities to protect all members of the medical fraternity who are treating Covid patients.