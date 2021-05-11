STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Angry over taking in Covid patients, mob attacks hospital in Belagavi

Dr Ujwal Halgekar of the hospital said it would be difficult for the hospital to function properly if people in the vicinity resorted to violence.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors meet DC Mahantesh Hiremath, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, MLAs Laxmi Hebbalkar and Anjali Nimbalkar in Belagavi on Monday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Angry over Covid-19 patients being treated at a private hospital in their neighbourhood, a section of residents of Shahpur allegedly attacked the establishment late on Sunday, demanding the authorities to stop treatment. The mob allegedly ransacked the hospital premises. Some of the staffers were injured in the melee. Several staffers and doctors, who were also attacked, said that they will not undertake Covid treatment if such incidents recur.

Dr Milind Halgekar of Mai Hospital said, “Around 10.30 pm on Sunday, a mob of about 200 people attacked the hospital, angry about Covid patients being treated in the area. A lot of these attackers were drunk. Staffers, including a nurse, were assaulted and injured in the incident. We did not get any police protection after the incident.” Following the spike in cases, several facilities, including private hospitals, have set up separate sections for treating Covid patients.

Dr Ujwal Halgekar of the hospital said it would be difficult for the hospital to function properly if people in the vicinity resorted to violence. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a meeting with doctors on Monday to condemn the attack on Covid warriors.

IMA’s Belagavi unit president Dr Anil Patil said, “Hospitals, doctors and medical staffers in the city are working overtime risking their lives. We urge the authorities to initiate action against the attackers and protect hospitals treating Covid patients.”

A team of doctors, headed by Dr Patil, also met Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Hiremath and SP Laxman Nimbargi during a meeting on Monday and demanded stringent action against the attackers. MLAs Laxmi Hebbalkar, Anjali Nimbalkar and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, who were at the meeting too, urged authorities to protect all members of the medical fraternity who are treating Covid patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Covid patients COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp