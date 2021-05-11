STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chamarajanagar: 4-year-old orphaned after parents die of Covid, villagers raise funds for her

She was not willing to get admitted to a hospital as she thought that lack of treatment of her husband had led to his death.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Shiva Kumar K
Express News Service

MYSURU: In a heart-rending incident, a four-year-old girl lost both her parents to Covid within a few days at Kothalwadi village in Chamarajanagar district recently. Sudharani now stays with her aunt at the village and spends most of her time with other children without realising that her parents are no more.

Her father Guruprasad, an auto driver, who had been admitted to Chamarajanagar District Hospital after he tested positive passed away on Friday. Her mother Rashmi, who was a tailor, too had tested positive but did not want to move into a hospital and had isolated herself at home.

She was not willing to get admitted to a hospital as she thought that lack of treatment of her husband had led to his death. She was being treated by the doctor and nursing staff of the Kothalawadi Primary Health Centre. On Sunday, she went to bed early as she was feeling tired, and was later found dead. Rashmi’s parents, who are from Nanjangud and had gone to Kothalwadi to take care of her, have tested positive and have been placed under isolation.

With no one to take care of the child, her aunt who stays nearby is giving her food and shelter. The villagers have come together now to raise funds, which they will deposit in a bank for her education and other needs. Kumar, a social worker from the village, said that the youth have met and decided to raise at least Rs 1 lakh. He appreciated Raitha sangha leader Mallesh for donating Rs 10,000 for the 11th-day ceremony of the child’s parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar orphan COVID 19 covid death second covid wave
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp