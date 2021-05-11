Chamarajanagar: 4-year-old orphaned after parents die of Covid, villagers raise funds for her

Shiva Kumar K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In a heart-rending incident, a four-year-old girl lost both her parents to Covid within a few days at Kothalwadi village in Chamarajanagar district recently. Sudharani now stays with her aunt at the village and spends most of her time with other children without realising that her parents are no more.

Her father Guruprasad, an auto driver, who had been admitted to Chamarajanagar District Hospital after he tested positive passed away on Friday. Her mother Rashmi, who was a tailor, too had tested positive but did not want to move into a hospital and had isolated herself at home.

She was not willing to get admitted to a hospital as she thought that lack of treatment of her husband had led to his death. She was being treated by the doctor and nursing staff of the Kothalawadi Primary Health Centre. On Sunday, she went to bed early as she was feeling tired, and was later found dead. Rashmi’s parents, who are from Nanjangud and had gone to Kothalwadi to take care of her, have tested positive and have been placed under isolation.

With no one to take care of the child, her aunt who stays nearby is giving her food and shelter. The villagers have come together now to raise funds, which they will deposit in a bank for her education and other needs. Kumar, a social worker from the village, said that the youth have met and decided to raise at least Rs 1 lakh. He appreciated Raitha sangha leader Mallesh for donating Rs 10,000 for the 11th-day ceremony of the child’s parents.