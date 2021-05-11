Double mutant a cause for concern

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SARS-CoV-2 virus’ ‘double mutant’ variant, first detected during the month of October last year in Mumbai, not only appears to be ‘taking over’ other virus variants across Karnataka to wreak havoc, but has also been declared as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organisation. According to experts, this double mutant — also known as B.1.617 — has been found in 147 samples tested for genome sequencing in Karnataka