STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Graduation results of Davangere University post lockdown: V-C

The B. Ed examination and completion of the rest of the topics will also be held post lockdown, Dr. Halse said.

Published: 11th May 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Davangere University

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The Davangere University will announce the results of the first, third and fifth semester graduation courses after the completion of the ongoing lockdown.

During the live phone-in programme with the students, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse said that students need not panic thinking about the results.

The V-C said that the university was making all arrangements for the announcement of the exam results. It was withheld as the government announced the lockdown. 

The B. Ed examination and completion of the rest of the topics will also be held post lockdown, Dr. Halse said.

The university has not yet decided if the students will be promoted to the next level without examination, the V-C further said. 

"We are taking up online classes from May 12. All the colleges are strictly directed to follow the directions of the university," he added.

Online classes for post-graduate students

Dr. Hase said that the online classes for the postgraduate students will be held from May 12. The second and fourth-semester students can attend online lectures on the remaining topics in their respective courses.

All the professors will be giving online classes using different platforms and ensure that the education will not stop during the lockdown. However, the examinations for the first and third semesters have also been postponed. Based on the government directions, actions will be initiated in the future, the V-C said.

Replying to a question on hardships being faced by some students to get online education, Dr. Hase said that a WhatsApp group has been made and the lessons taught will be shared with the students. He also said that the health and the education status of the students should be updated by the professors and it should be verified by the registrars.

Registrar (Admin) Prof Gayatri Devaraj and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof HS Anitha were present in the phone-in programme with the students.

Last date for Ph.D. application extended till May 31

Davangere University has extended the application for the various Ph.D. courses till May 31 and this initiative has been taken due to the hardship faced by the candidates in getting bank DD and other such problems. For more information visit: www.davanagereuniversity.ac.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Davangere University Daangere University exam results DU results
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp