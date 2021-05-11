Graduation results of Davangere University post lockdown: V-C

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The Davangere University will announce the results of the first, third and fifth semester graduation courses after the completion of the ongoing lockdown.

During the live phone-in programme with the students, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse said that students need not panic thinking about the results.

The V-C said that the university was making all arrangements for the announcement of the exam results. It was withheld as the government announced the lockdown.

The B. Ed examination and completion of the rest of the topics will also be held post lockdown, Dr. Halse said.

The university has not yet decided if the students will be promoted to the next level without examination, the V-C further said.

"We are taking up online classes from May 12. All the colleges are strictly directed to follow the directions of the university," he added.

Online classes for post-graduate students

Dr. Hase said that the online classes for the postgraduate students will be held from May 12. The second and fourth-semester students can attend online lectures on the remaining topics in their respective courses.

All the professors will be giving online classes using different platforms and ensure that the education will not stop during the lockdown. However, the examinations for the first and third semesters have also been postponed. Based on the government directions, actions will be initiated in the future, the V-C said.

Replying to a question on hardships being faced by some students to get online education, Dr. Hase said that a WhatsApp group has been made and the lessons taught will be shared with the students. He also said that the health and the education status of the students should be updated by the professors and it should be verified by the registrars.

Registrar (Admin) Prof Gayatri Devaraj and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof HS Anitha were present in the phone-in programme with the students.

Last date for Ph.D. application extended till May 31

Davangere University has extended the application for the various Ph.D. courses till May 31 and this initiative has been taken due to the hardship faced by the candidates in getting bank DD and other such problems. For more information visit: www.davanagereuniversity.ac.in