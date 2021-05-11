STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep your mouths under lockdown: Eshwarappa to Opposition leaders

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the government was not printing money to give Rs 10,000 to each family during the lockdown.

Published: 11th May 2021 06:36 AM

Minister K S Eshwarappa distributes food packets at McGann Hospital’s resting Hall on Monday | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa said that the government was not printing money to give Rs 10,000 to each family during the lockdown. Reacting to the Opposition leaders’ demand, Eshwarappa told reporters here on Monday that they should keep their mouths under lockdown for the next 14 days.

When asked about Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s demand to extend the lockdown and compensate people from the working class, Eshwarappa said, “I would to tell Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and former CM H D Kumaraswamy that they should lockdown their mouth for the next 14 days. If you lock your mouth, the lockdown will be a success. Let us criticise each other after that. When people are dying, you are criticising the government every day. Have you appreciated the government for at least one good thing? Nothing. It looks like Opposition parties are there just to criticise.”

The minister said he does not know if Siddaramiah, Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy are criticising the government while sitting in AC rooms.

“I have no objection to that. Please keep your mouth shut for 14 days and give us some good suggestions. We are ready to do everything if the suggestions help patients. We never expected the pandemic.

Organisations are coming forward for help. Criticising is the right of the Opposition. At the same time you cannot criticise each and every time,” he added Eshwarappa said that the state government will release Rs 1 crore to each MLA to help them procure medical equipment and take measures to contain the spread of Covid19 in their constituencies.

