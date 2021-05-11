STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Real-time data on beds, oxygen, Remdesivir will be up on portal

Every day, 2,500 beds can be made available in the city, he said.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure systematic delivery of services, officials have been directed to integrate real-time data of supply of oxygen, anti-viral drug Remdesivir and beds allocated under government quota in private hospitals, on to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portal. Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force chairman Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday directed officials to upload the data on to the portal within the next three days.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the functioning of the state Covid War Room, Narayan said the data should be displayed on the SAST portal on real-time basis, which would result in streamlining Covid services management. Currently, there is a demand for about 7,000 beds in Bengaluru. Triaging will be done in maternity homes, medical colleges, Covid Care Centres and PHCs. After triaging, the number of beds needed may reduce to around 2,500, and now the government is providing 1,000 beds, apart from those reserved in private hospitals, he said.

Every day, 2,500 beds can be made available in the city, he said. The government has directed hospitals and laboratories to provide results of RT-PCR tests within 24 hours of sample collection. He warned of legal action those who try to sell drugs, pulse oximeters etc at a higher price. The public can call 112 to file complaints on such incid e n t s , h e s a i d , adding that the government has decided to procure 2 lakh pulse oximeters. Of them, 25,000 will be procured immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen Remdesivir Karnataka COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp