Real-time data on beds, oxygen, Remdesivir will be up on portal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure systematic delivery of services, officials have been directed to integrate real-time data of supply of oxygen, anti-viral drug Remdesivir and beds allocated under government quota in private hospitals, on to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portal. Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force chairman Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday directed officials to upload the data on to the portal within the next three days.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the functioning of the state Covid War Room, Narayan said the data should be displayed on the SAST portal on real-time basis, which would result in streamlining Covid services management. Currently, there is a demand for about 7,000 beds in Bengaluru. Triaging will be done in maternity homes, medical colleges, Covid Care Centres and PHCs. After triaging, the number of beds needed may reduce to around 2,500, and now the government is providing 1,000 beds, apart from those reserved in private hospitals, he said.

Every day, 2,500 beds can be made available in the city, he said. The government has directed hospitals and laboratories to provide results of RT-PCR tests within 24 hours of sample collection. He warned of legal action those who try to sell drugs, pulse oximeters etc at a higher price. The public can call 112 to file complaints on such incid e n t s , h e s a i d , adding that the government has decided to procure 2 lakh pulse oximeters. Of them, 25,000 will be procured immediately.