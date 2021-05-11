Yet another bleak record, Karnataka reports 596 Covid deaths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The highest number of deaths per day in the state in the entire span of the pandemic was reported on Monday with 596 fatalities.This took the mortality rate to 0.98% and total number of deaths to 19,372. Bengaluru too reported its highest death per day with 374 cases taking the mortality rate from 0.84% to 0.87%.

With an addition of 39,305 Covid cases, a dip from 47,930 reported the day before, the state’s tally reached 19,73,683. The positivity rate which has been steadily increasing, went from 7.15% to 7.27%. With 32,188 discharged during the day, the recovery rate stood at 70.08%.

The state saw its highest active cases yet with the figure growing from 5,64,485 on Sunday to 5,71,006 on Monday. Bengaluru Urban added 16,747 cases, taking the city’s total to 9,67,640. For the third day in a row, the recovery rate increased in the capital and now stands at 62.70%. The active cases in the city increased from 3.50 lakh to 3.52 lakh.