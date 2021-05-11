STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Yet another bleak record, Karnataka reports 596 Covid deaths

The  highest number of deaths per day in the state in the entire span of the pandemic was reported on Monday with 596 fatalities.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

PFI volunteers take a dead body which tested negative for Covid to nearby government land to conduct last rites

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  highest number of deaths per day in the state in the entire span of the pandemic was reported on Monday with 596 fatalities.This took the mortality rate to 0.98% and total number of deaths to 19,372. Bengaluru too reported its highest death per day with 374 cases taking the mortality rate from 0.84% to 0.87%.

With an addition of 39,305 Covid cases, a dip from 47,930 reported the day before, the state’s tally reached 19,73,683. The positivity rate which has been steadily increasing, went from 7.15% to 7.27%. With 32,188 discharged during the day, the recovery rate stood at 70.08%.

The state saw its highest active cases yet with the figure growing from 5,64,485 on Sunday to 5,71,006 on Monday. Bengaluru Urban added 16,747 cases, taking the city’s total to 9,67,640. For the third day in a row, the recovery rate increased in the capital and now stands at 62.70%. The active cases in the city increased from 3.50 lakh to 3.52 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid deaths Karnataka COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp