Act against Remdesivir touts, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy tells govt

By Express News Service

KOLAR: KPCC working president R Ramalinga Reddy came down heavily on the ruling BJP, saying it had failed to protect the interests of the people. He said Remdesivir injection was being sold in the black market, and though the government was aware, it was not taking any action.

He told reporters, after flagging off four ambulances donated by the District Congress Committee, that he had also written to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, alleging that blatant black marketing of Remdesivir was going on. Reddy said it was unfortunate that the drug was not available, and people were ruthless enough to sell it at Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 per vial in the grey market. He wanted to know how the drug was available to touts and brokers. Former Union minister KH Muniyappa said the fact that people were struggling to find beds across the state, shows the government has failed.