Bengalureans now block Covid vaccine slots in Mysuru, Kolar

It is said that around 200 Bengalureans went to Davanagere and Ramanagar, to get the jab.

Published: 12th May 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Karthik K K, V Velayudham
Express News Service

MYSURU, KOLAR: The dearth of beds and unavailability of ventilators and oxygen in Bengaluru forced several patients to look at Mysuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts for hospitalisation, pressuring the local medical infrastructure. Now, Bengalureans have gone a step ahead and getting themselves vaccinated, drawing the ire of locals. When the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group opened on Monday, the slots in Mysuru were booked at all the three major government facilities giving free vaccines till May 17.

The shocker was that many from Bengaluru had opted for city hospitals and were successful in booking slots here. “When I went to get my vaccination on Monday, I could see many from Bengaluru there to get the jab. I am not against this, but this will snatch chances of many living here. Moreover, they are coming from Bengaluru where cases are high and they are also violating the restrictions on inter-district movement. They are exposing many to risk,” said Bharath.

In Kolar, when local residents asked Bengalureans to come in a queue, the reply was that they had booked online and they had to hurry through the vaccination before getting back to the city. Deputy Commissioner Selvamani, after coming to know about altercations at vaccination centres, instructed the district health department to close the slots in Kolar for four days.

Sources said that on Tuesday, around 700 Bengalureans got vaccinated in Kolar, KGF, Malur, Mulbagal, Bangarpet and Srinivasapura. At almost all hospitals, Bengaluru-registration vehicles were parked in long rows.Sources said that in Chikkaballapur district too, Bengalureans thronged vaccination centres at Siddlaghatta, Gudibande and other towns. After locals complained, the issue was taken up with district in-charge and health minister Dr K Sudhakar.

It is said that around 200 Bengalureans went to Davanagere and Ramanagar, to get the jab.Several memes and social media posts are out, expressing their displeasure over the trend. Ravi Keerthi, admin of Mysuru memes, said, “We understand the urgency and concern of people to take the vaccine. But by travelling from one place to another, they are allowing the virus to spread. We request them to refrain from this. It is not only for those travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru, but also those living in cities but booking slots at nearby taluks

