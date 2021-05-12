STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid patients staying too long in hospitals should go home: BSY

The CM was on an impromptu visit to the State Government’s Covid-19 war room at Arogya Soudha on Magadi Road as well as the BBMP West zone war room.

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday raised concerns over Covid-19 patients continuing to occupy hospital beds for more than 20 days ‘unnecessarily’ against doctors’ advice. In an appeal, the CM said those continuing to stay in hospitals are denying beds to patients who need them more urgently. He said it was time for them to go home and continue their treatment, if required, so more critical care patients can avail beds.

“As of today, 6,500 patients have been in hospital for 1-10 days, 1,900 for 11-20 days, 503 patients are in hospital for more than 20 days and 337 for more than 30 days. What is the need for 337 patients to stay in hospitals for more than a month? Despite doctors’ suggesting that they get discharged, they are refusing to do so and are occupying beds that can be used for patients who need them more,” he said, surprised with the number of people overstaying in hospitals. 

The CM was on an impromptu visit to the State Government’s Covid-19 war room at Arogya Soudha on Magadi Road as well as the BBMP West zone war room. He said that the war room had generated data about the Covid-19 patients, the status of beds in hospitals, oxygen availability and other essential drugs for the pandemic in a systematic manner.

“There is data on patients who can avail treatment at home, but were overstaying in the hospital, thereby depriving serious patients of treatment. These 503 people are in the hospital despite advice of doctors for their discharge. It is my suggestion that such patients should be told that the treatment is over and they should go home,” Yediyurappa said. 

