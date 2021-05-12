STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to float global tender for 2 crore Covid vaccine doses: Ashwath Narayan

The DyCM said that apart from global tenders to procure vaccines, an order has been placed for three crore doses, which include one crore of Covaxin and two crore of Covishield.

Published: 12th May 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka facing a severe shortage of vaccine, the State Government has decided to float a global tender to procure two crore doses and facilitate vaccination of those in the 18-44-year age group.The State Covid Task Force, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, on Tuesday decided to procure vaccine through global tenders like many other states, including Maharashtra. “It has been decided to float the tender and complete the process within seven days.” the Deputy CM told reporters after the task force meeting.

The state is currently dependent on vaccines supplied by the Union Government. As of Tuesday, around 22.39 lakh people have got both the doses and around 65 lakh received the first dose and are waiting to get the second dose of the vaccine. Those in the 18-44 age group are also finding it very difficult to get the vaccine.

The DyCM said that apart from global tenders to procure vaccines, an order has been placed for three crore doses, which include one crore of Covaxin and two crore of Covishield. “There is a huge demand for the vaccines in the country and probably, in the next one or two months, we too will be able to produce 20 crore doses of vaccine. Now, there is a lot of anxiety among people. To meet the demand, we are looking at all available sources to procure vaccines,” he said. “We have invited the tenders and vaccines approved by the regulatory bodies will be considered,” he added. 

A senior officer in the Health Department said many states are floating global tenders to meet the requirement. “There is a lot of demand for vaccination, especially from the 18-44-years age group. From the epidemiological point of view, there is a need to expedite vaccination,” the officer said. The state wants to complete the second dose also as early as possible as a person becomes fully protected only after getting both doses. While the Centre is supplying vaccines for other groups, the state is procuring it for the 18-44 age group, the officer added.

The Deputy CM said authorities have also been instructed to procure one lakh pulse oximeters and these will be distributed to all the districts and taluks. “It will be the responsibility of the District and Taluk Health Officers to collect the pulse oximeters back after an infected user gets cured. Later, they will be used for creating a pulse oximeter bank,” he said.

For testing, currently, 10.50 lakh RAT kits are in stock and this will be enough for seven days and 50,000 RAT kits are being supplied every day. In addition to this, it has directed to procure 37 lakh RT-PCR kits. Ten lakh Ivermectin tablets, required to treat infected people, have been procured and the supply on May 14, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp