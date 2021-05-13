STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CET postponed, to be held in Aug: Ashwath Narayan

The CBSE board is expected to announce dates for the Class 12 examination on June 1.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced on Wednesday that the Karnataka  CET-2021 has been postponed to August.The test will now be conducted on August 28 and 29 and the Kannada Language Test on August 30. The test was earlier scheduled to be held in the second week of July. 

Dr Narayana said that the online application process will begin shortly and asked candidates to visit http://kea.kar.nic.in for latest updates.The CBSE board is expected to announce dates for the Class 12 examination on June 1. ISC will announce its schedule as well.“CET and the board exams should ideally take place within a gap of a week to help students studying for both. The board  should announce the Class 12 board exam dates because its hard to study with doubts on if it will be cancelled,” said Aditi Sridhar, a Class 12 student. 

N John Rahul, a student  of Kendriya Vidyalaya, MEG And Centre, who is waiting to give his CET exams this year, said, “While CET was postponed due to the Covid spike, as a student, I feel that the delay in the test by close to two months will affect the process and procedures for further studies, causing a rush  among students to complete the syllabus in a short period of time. Also, the uncertainty around the revised exam dates will stress out students preparing for CET.”

