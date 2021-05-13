Congress flays PM Modi, BSY for ‘false assurance’ on Covid vaccine drive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking up for the cause of the poor and underprivileged who have to suffer the hard knock of unemployment during the lockdown, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded that the government provide them with a financial package to tide over the crisis.

Senior Congress leaders, led by Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar, former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara, KPCC working presidents Ramalinga Reddy and Saleem Ahmed, and former general secretary MLC BK Hariprasad staged a protest at the Gandhi Statue near Vidhana Soudha, alleging the the State government had failed to manage Covid effectively. They said the State and Union governments have been careless and incompetent in dealing with the spike in Covid cases.

Siddaramaiah scoffed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that those aged above 18 years can take the vaccine from May 1, saying that the government does not have sufficient doses of vaccines for those in the 45-60 age group.