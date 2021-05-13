Govt allows works under MNREGA, issues new norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Wednesday decided to allow works under MNREGA during the lockdown, and issued an addendum to the revised guidelines to break the chain of Covid transmission in the state. “Works under MNREGA are allowed, subject to the condition that not more than 40 workers will be deployed at any location and following Covid appropriate behaviour,” stated the addendum issued by N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Revenue department, and Member Secretary, State Executive Committee.

Social activists and daily-wage workers’ associations from different parts of the state had questioned the State Government’s decision to stop work under MNREGA, when the government has allowed construction activities and Bengaluru Metro Rail work during the lockdown. They had demanded that the government reconsider its decision, as a large number of migrant workers, who have gone back to their villages, need work.

Theatre director and activist Prasanna and other activists had warned the government that they would launch a protest if it fails to reconsider the decision, and provide work in rural areas. Migrant workers have returned to villages after the state government imposed a lockdown till May 24 to contain Covid-19.