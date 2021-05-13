Health infra will be upgraded in districts: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a normal phenomenon in the Covid wave that first, the surge will be witnessed in urban areas where there is a lot of movement and later, it hits rural areas and districts outside Bengaluru, said Health Minister Sudhakar, who inspected taluk hospitals in KR Puram, Hoskote and Chikkaballapur on Wednesday

“In 2-3 weeks, cases will come under control in Bengaluru, but will increase in rural areas. I have held a meeting with district officials to prepare the existing infrastructure to handle the surge,” he said.

A PHC doctor in Chikkaballapur said the priority for districts should be to get enough vaccines. “Oxygen, oxygen beds, ventilators and ICU beds should be increased in districts. BiPAP machines that cost less than ventilators must be procured,” he said.

Sudhakar appealed to the residents of Bengaluru to book slots for vaccination at centres in the city and not in neighbouring districts like Kolar and Chikballapur as it was causing problem to the residents there. He said 780 specialist doctors will be deputed at various hospitals.