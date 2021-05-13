STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Health infra will be upgraded in districts: Sudhakar

A PHC doctor in Chikkaballapur said the priority for districts should be to get enough vaccines.

Published: 13th May 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a normal phenomenon in the Covid wave that first, the surge will be witnessed in urban areas where there is a lot of movement and later, it hits rural areas and districts outside Bengaluru, said Health Minister Sudhakar, who inspected taluk hospitals in KR Puram, Hoskote and Chikkaballapur on Wednesday

“In 2-3 weeks, cases will come under control in Bengaluru, but will increase in rural areas. I have held a meeting with district officials to prepare the existing infrastructure to handle the surge,” he said. 

A PHC doctor in Chikkaballapur said the priority for districts should be to get enough vaccines. “Oxygen, oxygen beds, ventilators and ICU beds should be increased in districts. BiPAP machines that cost less than ventilators must be procured,” he said.

Sudhakar appealed to the residents of Bengaluru to book slots for vaccination at centres in the city and not in neighbouring districts like Kolar and Chikballapur as it was causing problem to the residents there. He said 780 specialist doctors will be deputed at various hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp