STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panic erupts as oxygen supply disrupted at Hassan hospital

Dr Krishnamurthy, in-charge district surgeon, said that oxygen didn’t circulate as per the quantity fixed for a few beds due to technical issues.

Published: 13th May 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Udaya Kumar B R
Express News Service

HASSAN: Covid-19 patients faced anxious moments as the oxygen supply was disrupted for some time at the Hassan institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) Hospital late on Tuesday night. The Covid-designated HIMS hospital has 400 oxygenated beds. On Tuesday night, the staff at the ICU recalibrated the supply of oxygen to some patients. But after sometime, attendants of patients complained to the staff that patients were suffering as there seemed to be a problem with the oxygen flow.

By then, 20 minutes had passed, and doctors and technicians immediately got on to the job and rectified the problem.The news spread across the hospital and furious relatives of patients took doctors to task. They told the doctors that patients could have died if the attendants had noticed the problem.

Dr Krishnamurthy, in-charge district surgeon, said that oxygen didn’t circulate as per the quantity fixed for a few beds due to technical issues. “The hospital has enough oxygen supply and we have an oxygen storage tank of 13KL. We have also stocked jumbo cylinders for emergency use,” he added.DC R Girish said that he has sought a detailed report and advised senior health officials at HIMS to supervise the system. District in-charge minister Gopalaiah said that he discussed the issue with DHO Dr Satish and HIMS Director Dr Ravi Kumar and directed them to take precautionary measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hassan oxygen
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp