Panic erupts as oxygen supply disrupted at Hassan hospital

Udaya Kumar B R By

Express News Service

HASSAN: Covid-19 patients faced anxious moments as the oxygen supply was disrupted for some time at the Hassan institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) Hospital late on Tuesday night. The Covid-designated HIMS hospital has 400 oxygenated beds. On Tuesday night, the staff at the ICU recalibrated the supply of oxygen to some patients. But after sometime, attendants of patients complained to the staff that patients were suffering as there seemed to be a problem with the oxygen flow.

By then, 20 minutes had passed, and doctors and technicians immediately got on to the job and rectified the problem.The news spread across the hospital and furious relatives of patients took doctors to task. They told the doctors that patients could have died if the attendants had noticed the problem.

Dr Krishnamurthy, in-charge district surgeon, said that oxygen didn’t circulate as per the quantity fixed for a few beds due to technical issues. “The hospital has enough oxygen supply and we have an oxygen storage tank of 13KL. We have also stocked jumbo cylinders for emergency use,” he added.DC R Girish said that he has sought a detailed report and advised senior health officials at HIMS to supervise the system. District in-charge minister Gopalaiah said that he discussed the issue with DHO Dr Satish and HIMS Director Dr Ravi Kumar and directed them to take precautionary measures.