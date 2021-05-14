STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka didn’t adhere to Covid vaccine advisories: Centre to HC

In view of the assurance given by the Centre, we are not issuing mandatory directions,” the court said.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of a point by the Centre that the State Government did not follow its advisory on prioritising the second dose of the vaccination, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the State why the norms were violated.“If the State submits the district-wise data on the number of second doses required, the Centre will take an appropriate decision on allocating vaccines to states on Friday,” the Additional Solicitor General of India said.

Referring to the three advisories issued by the Centre to the state Health Department in April and May on administering 70% of vaccines to those waiting for the second dose and 30% to first-shot recipients, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar asked Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi why the state has not followed the advisory. Navadagi sought time to submit a response. “

In view of the assurance given by the Centre, we are not issuing mandatory directions,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp