Karnataka didn’t adhere to Covid vaccine advisories: Centre to HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of a point by the Centre that the State Government did not follow its advisory on prioritising the second dose of the vaccination, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the State why the norms were violated.“If the State submits the district-wise data on the number of second doses required, the Centre will take an appropriate decision on allocating vaccines to states on Friday,” the Additional Solicitor General of India said.

Referring to the three advisories issued by the Centre to the state Health Department in April and May on administering 70% of vaccines to those waiting for the second dose and 30% to first-shot recipients, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar asked Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi why the state has not followed the advisory. Navadagi sought time to submit a response. “

In view of the assurance given by the Centre, we are not issuing mandatory directions,” the court said.