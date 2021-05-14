Karnataka govt plans to set up Covid Care Centres at panchayats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 cases expected to increase in rural areas in the next few weeks owing to reverse migration, the RDPR Department is planning to set up Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and quarantine centres in the panchayats.

The State Government has already set up Covid management committees in every panchayat. The panchayat development officers will be entrusted with the work of setting up of quarantine centres using available resources like schools and hostels. The panchayats have been told to set up CCCs in PHCs and take help from ASHA workers.

A senior official told TNIE that the Covid management committees will take care of those who return to villages from cities and towns and send them to quarantine centres. They will be shifted to CCCs, if needed.