Kumaraswamy slams Centre for shoddy oxygen supply

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday hit out at the Centre for failing to increase Karnataka’s oxygen quota to 1,200 metric tonnes despite direction from court and questioned the BJP leaders’ failure to take it up with the Centre.

“Despite the court’s order to supply 1,200 MT of oxygen to Karnataka, the Centre gave the state only 120 MT. The Centre has displayed the height of partiality by providing 1,680 MT of oxygen to UP though it has fewer Covid cases compared to us,” he said.

“Have Kannadigas become orphans in this federal structure? Why the Centre has so much contempt against Karnataka and Kannadigas? Is it because Karnataka has elected highest MPs for the BJP or is it an effort to project Yediyurappa as a villain?” the former CM tweeted.Responding to the allegations, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the total allocation to Karnataka is 1075 MT.