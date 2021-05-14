Mysuru-based firm develops drugs to fight Covid 

karthik kk By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the Covid second wave is raging, a Mysuru-based company has developed a new set of drugs to combat the Coronavirus, and the advantage is that these drugs can be administered orally. DRM Innovations, has used artificial intelligence to develop the drug. A team of specialists, led by Dr Manjunath B H, MD of DRM,

Dr Basappa, Chairman, Laboratory of Chemical Biology, Department of Studies in Organic Chemistry, University of Mysore, and Prof Mahesh PA, Department of Respiratory Medicine, JSS Medical College and Hospital, has developed the drugs.

Studies by Dr Priya Abraham, Dr Anita Shete and Dr Pragya Jadhav of the National Institute of Virology, Pune, confirmed that the new drugs had good inhibitory effects in killing the virus in cell-based systems.

Animal studies at JSS Pharmacy College, Mysuru by Dr Pramod Kumar, principal, and Saravana Babu, research head, established that the drug can be given orally.

“These drugs have the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier since many Covid patients suffer from neurological problems and Remdesivir does not cross that barrier,” said Dr Manjunath B H.“Our molecules are ready to go for human clinical trials,” he said.