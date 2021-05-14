Mysuru: Villagers attack Covid positive youth with stones

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A Covid positive patient sustained grievous injuries after a few miscreants from his village attacked him and his parents with stones, asking them to move out of Karapura village in Mysuru district. After the youth tested positive, the panchayat members had asked the family not to move out of the house, assuring them that the medicines would be supplied to them.

But the miscreants, led by Muthe Gowda and Balaram, alleged that the youth was sitting outside the house and attacked him with stones, fracturing his right elbow. They also instigated other villagers to attack the youth and his family. They threatened the family to move out of the village, saying the infection could spread to others.As the youth continued to bleed and his parents raised an alarm, some other villagers called an ambulance and shifted him to the Taluk Hospital at H D Kote.

The victim said that the attackers were furious after coming to know that he was Covid-positive. He posted a video clip on social media, accusing Muthuraj and Balaram of masterminding the attack. An onlooker, Sunil, said that the youth was indeed beaten up badly by the villagers.