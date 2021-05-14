STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, a 30-bed centre in Kodagu to treat COVID-19 patients free of cost

“The facility will have 15 beds with pipelined oxygen, five beds with oxygen concentrators and 10 beds with Bipap machines (a type of ventilator),” said Venkat Chekuri, joint secretary of Karuna Trust

The COVID care centre in Kodagu (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A 30-bed Dedicated Covid Healthcare Centre (DCHC) will be inaugurated at a private hospital in Gonikoppal to provide improved treatment to COVID patients free of cost. The DCHC has been established following efforts by the Karuna Trust – a charitable trust that has enabled integrated rural development.

The facility will start functioning from May 15 at Lopamudra Private Hospital in Gonikoppal. “The facility will have 15 beds with pipelined oxygen, five beds with oxygen concentrators and 10 beds with Bipap machines (a type of ventilator),” explained Venkat Chekuri, joint secretary of Karuna Trust.

He explained that the facility has seen the light of day following efforts from Kodava Koota members in the US, Concerned Citizens of Coorg organization members and members of Kodava Samaj who have raised funds alongside Karuna Turst to establish the DCHC. The centre will have a pharmacy and lab facility and will be a high dependency unit.

“The centre will treat moderate COVID patients who will be referred by the district administration. The centre will provide free treatment to the patients alongside three meals a day and snacks. The administration of Kodagu alongside DC Charulata Somal has offered complete support and the ambulance facility to the centre is being provided by the district administration. The administration has also assured to provide hassle-free oxygen supply to the centre from Mysuru,” explained Venkat. He further added that a 200-litre oxygen unit will shortly be installed at the centre by the trust.  

The trust will bear the rent charges for the place provided at the private hospital and will have doctors and nurses appointed by the trust itself. “Dr Sudarshan, the founding member of the trust, is guiding the entire project. Also, Dr Gautham Subbaiah, assistant professor at the University of Florida – who has treated over 1000 COVID patients in the US – will guide local doctors in treating the patients. Experts from the University of Florida will review the ground work at the centre,” added Venkat.

