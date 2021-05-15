STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders in Karnataka offer to procure COVID vaccines at Rs 100 crore

The offer came with a request that the State and Central governments allow the Congress party to procure vaccines directly.

Published: 15th May 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : After offering to pay for the tickets of migrant workers who were heading back home during the lockdown last year, Congress leaders in the state on Friday said they are willing to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the people.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee president D K Shivakumar said Rs 100 crore, which includes Rs 10 crore from the party funds as a commitment towards the fight against COVID-19, and Rs 90 crore from MP/MLA/MLC local area development funds, public donations and fundraisers, etc., will be set aside to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers.  

The offer came with a request that the State and Central governments allow the Congress party to procure vaccines directly. The initiative is being seen as an attempt to put both the State and Centre on the mat over the vaccination policy.

"The government has miserably failed to protect the people and vaccinate them. Hence, our party MPs, MLAs and MLCs, who are 95 in number, have decided to donate at least Rs 1 crore each to procure vaccines," said former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

The decision comes barely two days after the State Government suspended the vaccination drive for those aged between 18-44 due to shortage in supplies. 

'More than works, it is important to save lives'

Shivakumar, who accompanied Siddaramaiah, said Congress parliamentarians and legislators are ready to stop development works in their areas. "We are ready to stop all development works in our constituencies. It is our bounden duty to save lives rather than carry out development works," he added.

The Congress sought "two small permissions" from the BJP-led governments at the State and Centre to procure vaccines and intends to write a letter to this effect. "My appeal to the BJP is to not let politics come in the way and in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, allow Congress to directly procure and administer vaccines," Shivakumar said, taking to his social media pages later in the day.

Currently, vaccine procurement rules in India allow central and state governments, hospitals and industries to directly procure vaccines, the party said. The gesture is similar to Shivakumar's offer to pay for the tickets of migrant workers who were being charged subsidised prices by the State Government during the national lockdown.

Stung by the offer, the state had waived ticket fares and assured free travel to migrant workers. Taking a cue from Karnataka Congress leaders, the party’s national leaders too had made similar offers to the Union Government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Congress COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp