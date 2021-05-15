STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dakshina Kannada district records surge in COVID containment zones

Mangaluru has 56 containment zones, followed by Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia and Puttur.

Published: 15th May 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials visit Sudhemugeru, a containment zone in Belthangady taluk

Health officials visit Sudhemugeru, a containment zone in Belthangady taluk. (Photo| EPS)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: With the COVID second wave wreaking havoc in the State, the number of containment zones in Dakshina Kannada district has increased to 132 from 50 in just four days. As many as 15 locations were declared containment zones on Friday alone.

Mangaluru has 56 containment zones, followed by Bantwal (39), Belthangady (21), Sullia (10) and Puttur (7). On Friday, at a colony at Kallagudda in Belthangady, 26 new COVID cases were reported. COVID nodal officer for Dakshina Kannada Dr Ashok H said that cases started increasing in the district from mid-April.

The district health department has directed gram panchayats and city corporation to ensure that the people in containment zones get essential services. The MPW and ASHA workers have been told to keep track of positive cases and primary and secondary contacts on a daily basis.

Case against 'COVID positive' man for attending wedding

A man from Bantwal taluk has been booked for violating home quarantine rules by allegedly attending a wedding at Karkala. According to a complaint filed by the Bantwal PDO, the man had tested positive at Maninalkur.  "He had undergone an RT-PCR test at the PHC on May 10," the PDO said.  

When the officials  visited his house on May 13, they found the house locked. The neighbours told that the family was in Karkala to attend a wedding. The man later called the PDO and told him that he got another test done at a private hospital in Mangaluru and the report came negative.  

