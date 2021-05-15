Disabled staff exempted from court duty: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has exempted physically-disabled and visually-impaired officials working at the district judiciary in the state from attending office during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Registrar General (In-charge) TG Shivashankare Gowda stated in the notification that the State Commissioner for Rights of Persons with Disabilities - Karnataka has requested that physically-disabled and visually-impaired staffers be exempted from attending office during the pandemic. Therefore, an exemption has been made.

Meanwhile, the High Court has declared Saturday (May 15) as a holiday for district and trial courts and the cases listed on this day will be re-listed on Monday. The Registrar General said the holiday was declared in view of taking remedial measures for combating the Covid threat.