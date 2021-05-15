Fee row: Rural private schools in Karnataka ready to stage protest

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural budget schools in the state are struggling due to the lack of fees. They are ready to start a protest in case the state government does not issue an order mandating parents to pay at least 70 per cent of the school fees.

Halnur S Lepaksh, state president of Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA), Karnataka, termed it ridiculous that the commissioner of public instruction on Saturday asked that the results of students from classes 1 to 9 be updated, due to the second wave and lockdown till May 24. He asked how it was possible to work without staffers, as schools will remain closed till May 24.

About 10 to 20 per cent of parents have not registered their wards and have asked to keep them in same class, he added. "Yet the department has asked schools to register the students in the SATS software for the academic year 2019-20," he said.

Lokesh Talikatte, former RUPSA president, said that schools were ready to agitate against the department if the 70 per cent fee demand was not mandated by the state government. He said the department has forced students to register on SATS.

A parent on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express that when he paid more than 70 per cent of the fees, the school was ready to waive the third installment, but this arrangement was made orally. However, when he applied for a TC due to the substandard teaching, he was asked to pay the entire fees for the certificate.