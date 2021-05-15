STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru ashram gives free food to attendants of COVID-19 patients

The ashram distributes 3,000 food pockets every day, and the food is prepared by the ashram’s cooks and some 40 volunteers, following all COVID norms.

Published: 15th May 2021 03:37 AM

Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamiji with the food packets in Mysuru

Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamiji with the food packets in Mysuru. (Photo| Udayshankar S, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  With hotels, mobile canteens and other eateries closed because of the lockdown and attendants of COVID-19 patients finding it difficult to get food, the Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Ashram has started distribution of food packets for free to attendants at all govern-ment hospitals.

The ashram distributes 3,000 food pockets every day, and the food is prepared by the ashram’s cooks and some 40 volunteers, following all COVID norms. The distribution too is done through the ashram’s vehicles.

The Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Ashram, during the first wave, had donated materials worth Rs 90 lakh and its other branches spent over Rs 3 crore on food kits, sanitisers, masks and other needs. Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamiji said that the COVID second wave has been deadly, and asked people to follow the advisory issued by the government and experts till the curve is flattened.

He said that the ashram is spending Rs 1 lakh a day to provide 3,000 food pockets and appealed to volunteers, who have taken both doses of vaccination, to help supply food on time. They have also roped in two caterers to prepare the food. The ashram donated 600 health kits worth Rs 15 lakh to the traffic police. 

Ashram secretary Prasad handed over the kits to Police Commissioner Chandragupta at his office. The health kit includes an oximeter, regular and N 95 mask, multivitamin and paracetamol tablets, sanitiser and other Covid tablets that could be used for a month. Meanwhile, District in-charge Minister ST Somashekar appreciated the services of the ashram during trying times.

