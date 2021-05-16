COVID-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa gives morale boost to doctors, paramedical staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost the morale of doctors treating COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday interacted with doctors working in Covid hospitals in different parts of the state, including Bengaluru.

Appreciating doctors for working relentlessly to save lives, the CM appealed to them to have a compassionate and humane approach in the fight against the pandemic. "Doctors are rendering selfless service, putting themselves and their families at risk. The government is committed to ensuring their welfare," the CM said.

He also appreciated the contribution of all paramedical staffers and healthcare workers, who are supporting the doctors.

During the interaction, the CM said the infection was spreading very fast in the second wave, taking a toll on the healthcare system. He apprised them about the measures taken by the government to ensure the availability of oxygen, beds and necessary medicines in hospitals.

Dr Triveni, from Mysuru, highlighted the practice of people self-medicating, without the supervision of doctors. Such practices should be changed and people should approach doctors if they have any symptoms, the doctor said.

The CM also enquired about the health of the doctor and her daughter who had recently recovered from COVID. A statement from the CM's office said that she expressed gratitude for this kind gesture from the CM.

Interacting with Dr Meenakshi D Muttappanavar from Vijayapura, the CM asked whether she had taken the vaccine. The doctor replied that she was serving with much more confidence as she had been vaccinated.

Dr Lakshmipati from KC General Hospital in Bengaluru informed the CM that doctors and staffers of the hospital have been staying in the hospital since the beginning of the second wave, the statement from the CMO said.

The CM also interacted with doctors working in COVID hospitals in Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hassan and Shivamogga.