COVID-19: Karnataka's active case tally crosses six lakh-mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Saturday reported 41,664 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total tally to 21,71,931. The active cases too breached the 6-lakh mark and stood at 6,05,494. According to an analysis by Jeevan Raksha, the total positive cases in Karnataka is expected to hit the 30 lakh-mark by June 10.

Meanwhile, 34,425 discharges took the total recovery to 15,44,982. The State’s recovery rate has been improving over the last one week. On May 7 , the recovery rate was 69.84% , followed by 70.8% on May 10 and on May 15, it was 71.13%.