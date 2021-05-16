STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cyclone Tauktae: Four dead, 73 villages affected across six districts in Karnataka

Over six districts including three coastal districts and three Malnad districts of Karnataka have received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae.

Published: 16th May 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

High sea waves due to cyclone Tauktae hit Bhagavathi Prem Sinken Dredger, at Surathkal Beach near Mangaluru

High sea waves due to cyclone Tauktae hit Bhagavathi Prem Sinken Dredger, at Surathkal Beach near Mangaluru. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: At least four people have lost their lives and 73 villages across six districts in Karnataka has been affected amid the intensification of Cyclone Tauktae, said the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Sunday.

Over six districts including three coastal districts and three Malnad districts of Karnataka have received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas and is in contact with district in-charges and ministers to ensure rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.

"We are closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas, I am in contact with district in-charges and ministers and DCs of the affected districts to ensure rescue and relief operations," Yediyurappa tweeted.

"Due to cyclone Tauktae, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over 6 districts, 3 coastal districts and 3 Malnad districts in the past 24 hours. The rainfall is accompanied by gale winds speed reach 70 to 80 km/hour, gusting at times upto 90 km/per along and off Karnataka Coast. So far, 4 people have lost their lives, 73 villages affected," said the KSDMA in an official statement issued today.

It stated that 313 stations recorded more than 64.5 mm (Heavy) rainfall in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts from 8:30 am of May 15 to 8.30 am of May 16, 2021. The highest rainfall of 385 mm was recorded at Nada station, Kundapura taluk in Udupi district, said State Disaster Management Authority.

15 stations recorded greater than 200 mm of rainfall in Udupi district in the state. More than 64.5 mm (Heavy) rainfall was observed in 286 locations between 8:30 am of May 15 to 6:45 am of May 16, 2021 in the state, said KSDMA.

Mentioning the preliminary damage, it stated that there has been coastal erosion due to rough sea along the coast, roads along the shore have been damaged (assessment in progress). There has also been uprooting of trees due to gale winds and damage to poles and transformers, said State Disaster Management Authority.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting with the Chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, to assess the preparedness of States/ union territories and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned, to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Cyclone Tauktae Karnataka cyclone Karnataka rains
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp