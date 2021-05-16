Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Belagavi; woman, her 3-year-old grandson die in wall collapse

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc and claimed two lives in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday. A woman and her grandson living in Itagi village of Khanapur taluk died when gusty winds led to a wall collapse of their house at 9 am.

The deceased have been identified as Doddawwa Rudrappa Patted (55) and her grandson Abhishek Suresh who was only three years old. The woman's son and daughter-in-law survived the accident but sustained injuries. The locals had to remove the bodies from the rubble. Nandgad police visited the spot an registered a case in the incident.

Meanwhile, metal roofs of the government school building at Parwas village in the same taluk were uprooted due to heavy wind speed on Sunday morning. The winds also left the roofs and tiles of other houses ravaged.

Scared by the thunder and lightning sounds, a cow jumped and Gell in an open well on Madabhavi road in Athani town on Saturday night. The locals alerted the fire officials who rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped animal.

Authorities decision of setting up a temporary vegetable market at CPED ground blamed

The temporary wholesale vegetable market that was set up at CPED ground in Belagavi to decentralize the APMC market turned into a muddy field after the heavy rains on Sunday. The water gushed into temporary vegetable outlets and left all the products spoiled forcing merchants to dump their produce.

The farmers and merchants are blaming the authority for setting up this market in the open ground due to which farmers have faced the losses.

There is a well-equipped market in APMC where vegetables can be preserved safely during summer and rains, but due to this decision of the district authority farmers incurred huge losses, alleged the merchants.

After the windy climate till Sunday morning, heavy rains continued to lash Belagavi, Khanapur, Hukkeri, Saudatti, Bailhongal, Saundatti, Chikkodi taluks in the district.