STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Belagavi; woman, her 3-year-old grandson die in wall collapse

Metal roofs of the government school building at Parwas village in the same taluk were uprooted due to heavy wind speed on Sunday morning

Published: 16th May 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Vegetables dumped in CPED ground as heavy rains lashed the district (Photo | Express)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc and claimed two lives in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday. A woman and her grandson living in Itagi village of Khanapur taluk died when gusty winds led to a wall collapse of their house at 9 am.

The deceased have been identified as Doddawwa Rudrappa Patted (55) and her grandson Abhishek Suresh who was only three years old. The woman's son and daughter-in-law survived the accident but sustained injuries. The locals had to remove the bodies from the rubble. Nandgad police visited the spot an registered a case in the incident. 

Meanwhile, metal roofs of the government school building at Parwas village in the same taluk were uprooted due to heavy wind speed on Sunday morning. The winds also left the roofs and tiles of other houses ravaged. 

Scared by the thunder and lightning sounds, a cow jumped and Gell in an open well on Madabhavi road in Athani town on Saturday night. The locals alerted the fire officials who rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped animal. 

Authorities decision of setting up a temporary vegetable market at CPED ground blamed 

The temporary wholesale vegetable market that was set up at CPED ground in Belagavi to decentralize the APMC market turned into a muddy field after the heavy rains on Sunday. The water gushed into temporary vegetable outlets and left all the products spoiled forcing merchants to dump their produce. 
The farmers and merchants are blaming the authority for setting up this market in the open ground due to which farmers have faced the losses.

There is a well-equipped market in APMC where vegetables can be preserved safely during summer and rains, but due to this decision of the district authority farmers incurred huge losses, alleged the merchants. 

After the windy climate till Sunday morning, heavy rains continued to lash Belagavi, Khanapur, Hukkeri, Saudatti, Bailhongal, Saundatti, Chikkodi taluks in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Cyclone Tauktae Belagavi Wall Collapse
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp