STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Undertreatment COVID-19 patient diagnosed with 'black fungus' in Karnataka

While Belagavi district is worst hit by the Corona pandemic, it has now witnessed another dangerous disease that is Mucormycosis.
 

Published: 16th May 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus mask

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 28-year-old youth from Khemalapur village of Raibag taluk have found suffering from 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis). His kins have pleaded with the district authority to help them in saving him from this infection.

While Belagavi district is worst hit by the Corona pandemic, it has now witnessed another dangerous disease that is Mucormycosis.

Anand Kulali (28) from Khemlapur village, Raibag taluk, working in the Khemlapur Gram Panchayat found suffering from the 'black fungus' after recovering from COVID-19. He had given his throat swab for testing on May 5 and was tested positive on May 7. Since he was symptomatic and suffering from a breathing problem, he was admitted to Hukkeri Taluk hospital. Later, he was referred to a private hospital in Belagavi and was being treated for the COVID infection there but when his face started swelling, the doctors then referred him to an ENT specialist hospital.

ALSO READ: Mucormycosis shadow over Karnataka now as black fungus detected in four recovered Covid patients

Anand was then admitted to a private hospital at Miraj town of Maharashtra. He was later diagnosed with 'Black Fungus' and the kins of the patient was informed that he has to undergo surgery after recovering from virus. The family members of the Anand, who are from economically poor background, have appealed the authority to help them to save Anand.

Amid this, DCM Laxman Savadi, who got the information of this family by news, approached family members by phone. He helped the family members to shift the patient to Bengaluru by ambulance on Saturday and started the treatment for the patient. Savadi also covered the treatment expenses of the patient from his pocket.

The family members thanked the DCM for responding to their plead and helping with the treatment of the patient. The condition of the patient is still critical.

Ironically, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Hiremath said that he has inquired with the Belagavi District Health Officer and Assistant District Health officer of Chikkodi over 'Black Fungus' infection and they have informed that no such case is reported in Belagavi district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus Belagavi Coronavirus Karnataka Mucormycosis
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp