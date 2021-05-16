Undertreatment COVID-19 patient diagnosed with 'black fungus' in Karnataka

Sunil Patil By

BELAGAVI: A 28-year-old youth from Khemalapur village of Raibag taluk have found suffering from 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis). His kins have pleaded with the district authority to help them in saving him from this infection.

While Belagavi district is worst hit by the Corona pandemic, it has now witnessed another dangerous disease that is Mucormycosis.



Anand Kulali (28) from Khemlapur village, Raibag taluk, working in the Khemlapur Gram Panchayat found suffering from the 'black fungus' after recovering from COVID-19. He had given his throat swab for testing on May 5 and was tested positive on May 7. Since he was symptomatic and suffering from a breathing problem, he was admitted to Hukkeri Taluk hospital. Later, he was referred to a private hospital in Belagavi and was being treated for the COVID infection there but when his face started swelling, the doctors then referred him to an ENT specialist hospital.

Anand was then admitted to a private hospital at Miraj town of Maharashtra. He was later diagnosed with 'Black Fungus' and the kins of the patient was informed that he has to undergo surgery after recovering from virus. The family members of the Anand, who are from economically poor background, have appealed the authority to help them to save Anand.



Amid this, DCM Laxman Savadi, who got the information of this family by news, approached family members by phone. He helped the family members to shift the patient to Bengaluru by ambulance on Saturday and started the treatment for the patient. Savadi also covered the treatment expenses of the patient from his pocket.

The family members thanked the DCM for responding to their plead and helping with the treatment of the patient. The condition of the patient is still critical.



Ironically, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Hiremath said that he has inquired with the Belagavi District Health Officer and Assistant District Health officer of Chikkodi over 'Black Fungus' infection and they have informed that no such case is reported in Belagavi district.