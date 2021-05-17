Bed blocking scam active in Mysuru, alleges Congress

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a startling accusation, the Congress has alleged that a bed blocking scam, aided by the ruling party, is active in Mysuru. “While many are dying due to delay in getting beds and medical attention, the war room and task force are systematically populated with BJP workers who give prominence to people in proximity with the party and its leaders,” M Lakshman, Congress spokesman, said at a media interaction here on Sunday.

He alleged that the lobby is charging Rs 8,500 - 10,000 secure beds, and asked how Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha got a bed in no time, despite being asymptomatic. “He is in a private hospital, while the public has to go through an ordeal. This shows how beds are blocked for them,” he said.

Lakshman said that while the government is lax about the situation and District Minister S T Somashekhar is indulging in mere ‘photo-ops’, it is not allowing well-intentioned NGOs and individuals to pitch in. “We are not seeing many volunteers and NGOs getting on to the streets with help, unlike last year, since authorities are hounding them through agencies like what they did with Indian Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas,” he said.

Questioning the cut in testing numbers, Lakshman said testing centres are only doing a limited number of tests, and called the move “dangerous” as it can trigger a rash of cases in villages. Calling the announcement for global tenders to procure vaccines a gimmick, he said that with vaccines already in short supply, how can they expect manufacturers to rush with bids.

Lakshman also blamed the government for procuring 15,000 oxygen concentrators for `135 crore from a new vendor, without following due tender procedure, and alleged that more details about this deal will be released in the coming days. He also termed as “false”, claims of MP Pratap Simha reaching help to Chamarajanagar, since the HC committee report does not mention it.