Congress hops on to ‘Arrest me’ bandwagon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Leaders of the state Congress on Sunday joined their national party counterparts and protested against the arrest of 24 people in New Delhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders, including legislature party chief Siddaramaiah, former Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Gowda, Youth Congress president B Y Srinivas, and AICC secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao, as well as the official accounts of Karnataka Congress took to their social media pages to show solidarity with those arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly putting up posters questioning Modi on exporting vaccines instead of vaccinating Indians as a result of which inoculation drive for those between 18-44 years old was postponed in the country.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday challenged the Centre to “come after him” while sharing an article about those arrested by the Delhi police. On Sunday morning, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, too, shared the posters in question with a challenge to “arrest them too”. Soon, leaders of Karnataka Congress too joined the bandwagon and some even changed their profile photos to the poster.