Fresh cases fall, recoveries speed up in Karnataka

The state saw a whopping 36,475 Covid-19 patients discharged as against 31,531 fresh cases reported also a first in the second wave.

Published: 17th May 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : For the first time since mid-March, when the second wave started raging in the state, the number of active cases have shown a decline, even as Karnataka recorded its highest number of daily discharges that was almost 5,000 more than the fresh Covid cases reported on Sunday.

Bengaluru recorded 8,344 cases, a sharp slide from 13,402 on Saturday, but testing is also said to be on the decline. The state saw a whopping 36,475 Covid-19 patients discharged as against 31,531 fresh cases reported also a first in the second wave.

With this robust sign, the state’s recovery rate recorded an improvement on the fifth consecutive day, standing at 71.77 per cent, as against 71.13 per cent on Saturday and 69.84 per cent on May 9. However, the state’s recovery rate had witnessed its peak of 98.06 per cent on January 30, a month before the second wave surged.

The number of active cases which has been on a rapid increase since March 15, when it was just 8,860, is now 6,00,147, falling for the first time from 6,05,494 cases on Saturday. That said, Karnataka leads all other states in the number of active cases, with Maharashtra second at 4,68,109, and Kerala with 4,40,649 at third spot. The fresh deaths, however, showed a rise by again crossing the 400-mark to 403.

Comments(1)

  • Suresh
    I am praying to God as soon as solve our Governments about Covid 19. Also everyone care and follow government instructions. Thanks.
    10 hours ago reply
